Play

Anderson (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Wednesday will mark the fifth straight absence for Anderson, who continues to nurse soreness in his left hip. Expect Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker to continue picking up increased minutes in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories