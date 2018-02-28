Anderson (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen for the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson will miss his second straight contest due to a left hip flexor soreness, which will leave P.J. Tucker, Luc Mbah a Moute and Joe Johnson to potentially see an uptick in minutes. Anderson's next chance to take the court will come Saturday against the Celtics.

