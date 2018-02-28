Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Clippers
Anderson (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen for the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson will miss his second straight contest due to a left hip flexor soreness, which will leave P.J. Tucker, Luc Mbah a Moute and Joe Johnson to potentially see an uptick in minutes. Anderson's next chance to take the court will come Saturday against the Celtics.
