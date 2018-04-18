Anderson (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Wednesday will mark Anderson's sixth consecutive absence as he continues to deal with a left ankle sprain. Anderson was originally listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday, which seems to indicate he's nearing a return. His next chance to play would be on Saturday, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories