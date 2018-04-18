Anderson (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Wednesday will mark Anderson's sixth consecutive absence as he continues to deal with a left ankle sprain. Anderson was originally listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday, which seems to indicate he's nearing a return. His next chance to play would be on Saturday, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.