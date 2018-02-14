Anderson provided 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Anderson was once again relegated to a reserve role. However, he scored exactly 21 points for the second time in his last five games. Anderson has been sporadic this season to say the least, but he has now drained at least six threes four times in 2017-18. If he's available in rotisserie formats and you're desperate for three-point shooting look no further, but expect some inconsistencies.