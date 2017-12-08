Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores 23 points in 35 minutes

Anderson scored 23 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt), grabbed six rebounds, dished two assists, and recorded one steal in 35 minutes Thursday in Houston's win over Utah.

Anderson resides where he is most comfortable and most effective, behind the three-point line. So far in the 2017-18 season, Anderson is taking 73-percent of his shot attempts from beyond the arc, connecting on 42.3-percent at a staggering 7.1 attempts per game. As a team, Houston takes almost half of their shots from deep, by far the most in the league. The gap in three-point frequency between the top two teams, Houston (48.6-percent) and Miami (36.7-percent) exists between Miami and New York (24.8-percent), who rank 28th. As long as he remains healthy, Anderson's shooting will be an integral part of what Houston wants to do, and he should stay on your fantasy radar.