Anderson collected nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 99-90 win over the Heat.

Anderson has been held to single digits in scoring in seven of 10 games during January. He is mostly a three-point specialist on offense, but Anderson grabs a decent number of rebounds (5.6 per) too, though that was not the case on Monday. Anderson also hasn't averaged 30 minutes per game since October.

