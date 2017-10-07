Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Sits out Saturday's practice
Anderson (hip) did not practice Saturday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson suffered a hip injury during Tuesday's game against the Thunder and has been held out of practice and one exhibition since. He should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.
