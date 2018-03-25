Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Sitting out Sunday for rest
Anderson will be held out of Sunday's game against the Hawks for rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson had missed nine straight games from late February through mid-March with a sore left hip, but has appeared in the Rockets' subsequent five contests, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 18.2 minutes per outing. While it doesn't sound like he tweaked anything while playing 34 minutes in Saturday's 114-91 victory over the Pelicans, the Rockets aren't eager to have Anderson play both halves of back-to-back sets just yet. With Anderson sidelined Sunday, P.J. Tucker could see an uptick in playing time after being limited to 20 minutes against New Orleans.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Logs solid shooting night in win•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scoreless over 11 minutes in return•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expects to play limited role Saturday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Getting close to returning•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Listed out Monday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will remain out Friday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...