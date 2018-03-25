Anderson will be held out of Sunday's game against the Hawks for rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson had missed nine straight games from late February through mid-March with a sore left hip, but has appeared in the Rockets' subsequent five contests, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 18.2 minutes per outing. While it doesn't sound like he tweaked anything while playing 34 minutes in Saturday's 114-91 victory over the Pelicans, the Rockets aren't eager to have Anderson play both halves of back-to-back sets just yet. With Anderson sidelined Sunday, P.J. Tucker could see an uptick in playing time after being limited to 20 minutes against New Orleans.