Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Solid complementary effort in Wednesday's win
Anderson produced 10 points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 win over the Kings.
The veteran big man went 0-for-5 from two-point range, but he was able to drain a couple of long-distance shots while also turning in a perfect effort from the charity stripe. After seeing a drop in scoring average and overall shooting percentage over that of his final Pelicans campaign in his first season in Houston, Anderson is looking to offer much more consistency as a floor-stretching four and complementary option to James Harden, Chris Paul (knee) and Clint Capela. He'll look to extend his season-opening streak of double-digit scoring to three games during the Rockets' home opener against the Mavericks on Saturday night.
