Anderson sprained his right ankle during Tuesday's game against the Nets and will not return, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. He finished scoreless (0-1 FG) with one rebound across nine minutes.

Anderson was initially deemed probable to return, but the Rockets have since changed their mind and will hold the veteran out the rest of Tuesday's contest. The exact severity of the sprain is somewhat unclear, so tentatively consider Anderson questionable heading into Wednesday's game against the Heat. Considering it's the second night of a back-to-back, it wouldn't be surprising if Anderson was held out, even if it's just as a precautionary measure. P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute would likely benefit the most if that's the case.