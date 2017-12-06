Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Upgraded to probable for Thursday
Anderson (back) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Lakers after just 12 minutes because of tightness in his back, but after going through practice Tuesday without any issues, he's now been upgraded to probable. If all goes as planned and Anderson doesn't suffer any setbacks during morning shootaround or pregame warmups, look for him take on his usual role in the starting lineup at power forward.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Questionable against Utah•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Leaves game with back tightness•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will return to starting lineup Monday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Drops 17-7 off the bench in return•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play Saturday vs. Knicks•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...