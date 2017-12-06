Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Upgraded to probable for Thursday

Anderson (back) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Lakers after just 12 minutes because of tightness in his back, but after going through practice Tuesday without any issues, he's now been upgraded to probable. If all goes as planned and Anderson doesn't suffer any setbacks during morning shootaround or pregame warmups, look for him take on his usual role in the starting lineup at power forward.