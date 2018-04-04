Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will not return Tuesday
Anderson has been ruled out from returning to Tuesday's tilt against the Wizards due to a left ankle sprain, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Anderson provided just two rebounds across five minutes before sustaining the injury. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but expect an update once the team provides more clarity on his status.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Sitting out Sunday for rest•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Logs solid shooting night in win•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scoreless over 11 minutes in return•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expects to play limited role Saturday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Getting close to returning•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Listed out Monday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...