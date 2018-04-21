Anderson (ankle) will be available for Saturday's Game 3 against Minnesota, Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports.

As anticipated, Anderson will be available Saturday after missing the first two games of the series, as well as the the final four games of the regular season with a sprained ankle. Given his defensive liabilities, the 29-year-old could see limited minutes, though that may be offset by the continued absence of Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (shoulder).