Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play Monday vs. Grizzlies

Anderson (back) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson was dealing with some pain in his lower back, but after taking part in pregame, he feels good enough to take the court. Look for Anderson to take on his typical role in the starting lineup at power forward, though if he is limited at all, P.J. Tucker could pick up some extra minutes off the bench. Anderson has struggled with his deep ball early this season, shooting just 31.6 precent from three-point land over the first three games, so he'll look for a bounce-back performance against an always stingy Grizzlies defense.