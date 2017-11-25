Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play Saturday vs. Knicks

Anderson (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Rockets TV man Craig Ackerman reports.

As anticipated, Anderson will be back in the lineup after an illness kept him out of Wednesday's win over Denver. Expect the three-point marksman to play his usual role off the bench, averaging roughly 30 minutes of action on most nights.

