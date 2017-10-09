Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play, start Monday's exhibition

Anderson (hip) is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason matchup with the Knicks, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports

Anderson missed the team's previous exhibition contest and was also held out of practice over the weekend due to a sore hip, but it appears he's made enough progress to be given the green light Monday. He'll jump right back into the starting lineup, though it wouldn't be surprising if his workload was limited a bit in order to avoid any sort of aggravation.