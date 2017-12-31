Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play Sunday
Anderson (lower back tightness) will be available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
As expected, Anderson will suit up for Sunday's tilt despite dealing with some lower back tightness earlier in the weekend. Barring any in-game setbacks, look for the 29-year-old, who is averaging 9.0 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last five games, to see his usual workload.
