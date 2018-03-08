Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will remain out Friday
Anderson (hip) has been downgraded to out for Friday's matchup with the Raptors.
Anderson was originally given a doubtful designation, but has since been downgraded to out and will miss his sixth consecutive game. The Rockets haven't provided any sort of update on his recovery, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for now. His next shot to play will be Sunday against the Mavericks and in the meantime, both P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute should see added playing time in the frontcourt.
