Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will return to starting lineup Monday

Anderson will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Nets, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

After a one-game layoff because of an illness, Anderson was back in the lineup Saturday against the Knicks, but came off the bench and played just 20 minutes. Now that he's further away from the illness, the Rockets are going to reinsert Anderson to the top unit and he should see minutes much closer to his season average of 30.3 per game. With an uptempo and juicy matchup set against the Nets, Anderson should have some viability as a cheaper forward in Monday's DFS slate. Look for P.J. Tucker to head back to the bench.