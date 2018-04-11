Anderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson is set to miss his fourth straight game to close out the regular season, though it sounds like he's closing in on a return and could be ready as soon as the team's playoff opener this weekend. He was able to do some running on a treadmill Tuesday and while his ankle is still a bit swollen, he'll have another three days off for additional rest and recovery before the playoffs. Look for additional updates to be provided on Anderson in the coming few days, but his return is much needed after it was recently announced that Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) would likely miss the first round.