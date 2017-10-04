Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Won't play Thursday

Anderson suffered a minor hip injury during Tuesday's game against the Thunder and won't play during Thursday's contest against Shanghai, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Anderson is essentially being held out as a precaution, as he's fully expected to take the court Monday in New York. Regardless, while he's sidelined, Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute could all see additional minutes at power forward.