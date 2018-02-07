Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Won't play Wednesday
Anderson (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson tested the ankle out during pre-game warmups, but it apparently is still giving him significant discomfort. As a result of his absence, P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute will occupy the majority of the minutes at power forward/
