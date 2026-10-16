Pedulla tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across four minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason victory over the Thunder.

Pedulla connected on his only field-goal attempt, a three-pointer, and added a steal during his brief appearance. The second-year guard saw limited playing time as Houston distributed minutes throughout its roster, leaving his immediate NBA outlook uncertain. He'll likely need additional developmental opportunities before competing for a regular rotation spot.