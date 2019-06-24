Rockets' Shamorie Ponds: Attending summer league with Houston
Ponds accepted an invitation Friday to join the Rockets' Las Vegas Summer League entry, Roger Rubin of Newsday reports.
Ponds was one of the nation's most prolific scorers during his junior season at St. John's, averaging 19.7 points per game while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point. His accomplishments at the college level weren't enough for him to get selected in last week's draft, however, with Ponds' lack of size (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) and defensive limitations likely viewed as concerns by teams. He'll look to turn heads in Las Vegas and potentially earn a training-camp invite from the Rockets or another team.
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...