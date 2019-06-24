Ponds accepted an invitation Friday to join the Rockets' Las Vegas Summer League entry, Roger Rubin of Newsday reports.

Ponds was one of the nation's most prolific scorers during his junior season at St. John's, averaging 19.7 points per game while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point. His accomplishments at the college level weren't enough for him to get selected in last week's draft, however, with Ponds' lack of size (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) and defensive limitations likely viewed as concerns by teams. He'll look to turn heads in Las Vegas and potentially earn a training-camp invite from the Rockets or another team.