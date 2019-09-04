Ponds had his contract with the Rockets converted into a two-way deal on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ponds was previously on an Exhibit 10 deal, and the decision to convert his contract to a two-way signals that the Rockets would like him to spend the majority of this season in the G League. Ponds was one of the nation's most prolific scorers during his junior season at St. John's, averaging 19.7 points per game while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point land.