Brown will come off the bench Friday against the Pistons, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
With Victor Oladipo, John Wall and Danuel House all available and starting, Brown will come off the bench Friday. In a bench role this season, Brown has averaged 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.5 minutes.
