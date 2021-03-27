Brown closed with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's 107-101 loss to the Timberwolves.
The Rockets gave up the final 22 points of the game in a loss that basically sums up their season thus far. The fact both Brown and Ben McLemore played 36 minutes says a lot about their roster at the moment. That said, Brown has been able to take advantage of the current situation and is a player to consider, at least in deeper formats.
