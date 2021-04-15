Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said that Brown (knee) is unlikely to play Friday against the Nuggets, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Brown looks on track to miss his third consecutive game Friday, but Silas left the door open for the 26-year-old to return to action for the Rockets' Sunday/Monday back-to-back set in Orlando and Miami, respectively. With Brown set to miss another contest, Avery Bradley and Kenyon Martin should benefit from some extra minutes on the second unit.