Brown finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six boards, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes against the Kings on Saturday.

Brown more than doubled his minutes from the previous night, as Rockets star James Harden (ankle) was a late scratch. Brown has mostly been a consistent contributor off the bench for the Rockets since joining the team in the off-season, and he's an efficient shooter while also pitching in off the glass. The Rockets play the Mavs on Monday.