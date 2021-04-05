Brown will come off the bench for Monday's game against Phoenix, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Brown had started in seven of the last eight games, but he will head back to the bench as Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley were inserted into the starting lineup. Brown may see a slight decrease in minutes as a result of the move to the bench.
