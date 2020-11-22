Brown agreed Sunday with the Rockets on a one-year contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Bucks agreed to deals with a slew of veteran bench options in recent days, so the team rescinded Brown's qualifying offer to presumably make room for some of the new arrivals. Brown didn't take long to find a new landing spot, joining a Houston squad that could be embarking on a rebuild with star guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook having both submitted trade requests. Even if Houston fails to execute a trade of either player before the season begins, Brown should still have a clearer path to playing time in Houston than he did in his final season in Milwaukee. He saw action in 52 regular-season contests in 2019-20, averaging 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game.