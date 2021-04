Rockets head coach Stephen Silas suggested that Brown (knee) would likely be held out of Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Brown played just four minutes in Saturday's loss to the Warriors before being ruled out in advance of Monday's 126-120 loss to the Suns. He doesn't look like he'll make enough progress to make it back for Wednesday's contest, but Silas said that Brown could be a possibility for Friday's tilt with the Nuggets.