Brown provided 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Monday's 117-99 win over the Raptors.

Brown's double-double helped vault the Rockets past their 20-game losing skid. He stepped in once again for Victor Oladipo and did an effective job in holding down the fort. Brown has had to contend with Kevin Porter's emergence, who competes with Brown for playing time in the backcourt. Porter tends to get more minutes than Brown, but the team has settled on Porter as a better placeholder for John Wall, while Brown is more suitable as the sub for Oladipo.