Brown scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) to go with eight rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in a 103-102 win over Detroit on Friday.

After a slow scoring performance on Wednesday upon returning from a leg injury, Brown bounced back with his fifth double-digit scoring night of the season. The forward netted his most buckets from deep on the season, an area he's improved his efficiency from this season, shooting 45.9 percent from behind the arc this year. Brown is playing more than 20 minutes per game for the first time in his career, a trend that will likely continue as Houston experiments with rotations with a significantly altered roster.