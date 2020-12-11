Brown was ruled out for the team's preseason opener against the Bulls on Friday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
It was reported on Wednesday that Brown hadn't practiced yet with his new team as he'd been going through COVID-19 protocols. His absence here is presumably related. Brown's next chance to make his preseason debut will come Sunday.
