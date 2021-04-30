site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockets-sterling-brown-out-vs-warriors | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Rockets' Sterling Brown: Out vs. Warriors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brown (knee) is out Saturday against the Warriors.
Brown will miss an 11th straight game due to left knee soreness. It's not clear when he's expected to return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read