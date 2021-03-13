Brown scored 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and grabbed three rebounds across 37 minutes in a loss to the Jazz on Friday.

Brown doesn't usually get the opportunity to reach double-digit shot attempts -- he had done so once all season entering Friday -- but the green light was on against Utah with most of Houston's usual starters unavailable to play. The fourth-year wingman has now started three straight games, though he is averaging a modest 10.7 points and 5.3 boards over that span despite exceeding 30 minutes in each contest. Given those numbers, he isn't likely to make much of a fantasy impact moving forward.