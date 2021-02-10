Brown scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Brown earned more than 25 minutes for the third time in his last four games. When given run, he's shown the ability to rack up rebounds and defensive stats as he's averaging 1.8 steals and 6.3 rebounds on a per 36-minute basis this season. The Rockets have shown a desire to rest Eric Gordon, John Wall and Victor Oladipo at various points throughout the season, which should continue to open up opportunity for Brown to continue to produce -- albeit inconsistently.