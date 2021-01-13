Brown scored two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), grabbed two rebounds, dished out an assist and registered four steals in 18 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss against the Lakers.

The season-high mark in steals was a pleasant surprise for Brown, but the rest of his numbers have been downright poor. He is averaging 4.6 points across 15.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench and is not expected to see a drastic uptick in his playing time any time soon -- especially if he is making just 33.3 percent of his shots during that span.