Brown had 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and six rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 loss to the Knicks.

The 26-year-old drilled three three-pointers but the team overall went 8-for-43 from deep. Brown has played at least 25 minutes in each of the past four games and is averaging 8.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during that stretch.