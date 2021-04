Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined by the knee issue since April 10, but he has also been recovering from facial lacerations after being the victim of an assault April 18. No timeline has been offered for Brown's return from either injury, so it's unclear when he may be able to retake the court.