Brown totaled 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 133-130 loss to the Suns on Monday.

Brown came off the bench after starting the previous three games but still contributed a strong offensive performance due to some efficient shooting. The guard has shot the ball extremely well over his last nine games, making 54.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 56.8 percent from three. Over that stretch, Brown is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.