Brown scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 104-87 loss to the Thunder.

Brown was held scoreless in Monday's game against Oklahoma City, but he was far more productive Wednesday, matching his season high in assists while scoring in double digits for the first time since Jan. 22. Over the past eight games, Brown is now averaging 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 20.0 minutes per contest.