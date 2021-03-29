Brown will come off the bench Monday against the Grizzlies, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 26-year-old started 10 of the past 12 contests but will move back to the bench with Danuel House (personal) rejoining the lineup Monday. Brown averaged 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in 30.3 minutes over the last four games, but his role should be reduced coming off the bench.