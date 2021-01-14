Brown will start Thursday's game against the Spurs, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
With John Wall (knee) and Eric Gordon (lower leg) out and James Harden now on the Nets, Brown will get a start Thursday. He's seen 20-plus minutes on three occasions this season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in those contests.
