Brown will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With John Wall (knee) out, Brown will enter the starting five as Kevin Porter shifts to point guard. In 11 starts this season, Brown has averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 32.5 minutes.
