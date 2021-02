Brown had 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists during Monday's loss to the Bulls.

This was Brown's best offensive output since dropping 23 points in his only start of the season Jan. 14 against the Kings, as the guard went perfect from deep to total double figures for an eighth time. Brown is currently averaging career bests in just about every major statistical category including points, rebounds and assists with 7.5, 3.9 and 1.8, respectively.