Brown will head to Houston for the 2022-23 season after the Mavs agreed to trade four players and a first-round pick in order to acquire Christian Wood on Wednesday. The 26-year-old wasn't part of Dallas' playoff rotation down the stretch, but he could see additional opportunities for playing time with Houston as part of their rebuild. In 49 games this season, he averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds across 12.8 minutes per contest.