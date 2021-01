Brown (lower leg) won't play Monday against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Brown will be sidelined for the second consecutive contest due to a sore right lower leg. John Wall (knee) and Danuel House (COVID-19 protocols) are also unavailable, so Victor Oladipo, Ben McLemore, Eric Gordon and David Nwaba are poised to dominate the backcourt work Monday.