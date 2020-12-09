site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Sterling Brown: Yet to practice due to protocol
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brown has yet to practice with the Rockets due to coronavirus protocol, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Brown is going through standard COVID-19 protocols and hasn't been able to join his new team. His status for Friday's preseason opener against the Bulls is obviously in jeopardy.
